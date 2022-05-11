Word On The Street

In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO