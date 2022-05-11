Word On The Street

I woke my hubby up on Sunday morning and asked if I could borrow his truck. Hubby doesn’t like for anyone to drive his truck so he opened one eye and said, “I’ll take you. Where are we going?”. I explained that I had purchased a registered...
There's a mystery about what's happening to the Mazzio's Restaurant location in Warrensburg. Posts and comments on Mazzio's Warrensburg Facebook page would indicate that the restaurant is indeed closing, however, details are rather sketchy and unofficial. And to be clear the posts are by customers or employees of the business. Not any official post from the restaurant.
THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The scenery. WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: When I played in a bowling league in Rockport. THE BEST TIME OF MY LIFE WAS WHEN: The day we bought our house. MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENT:...
Oscar R. McNeil, age 96 of Lincoln, MO was born March 15, 1926 to Fred and Leota (Fultz) McNeil in Kansas City MO. He passed from this life to eternal life at his home on May 3, 2022. Oscar was a retired member of Teamsters Local 41 in Kansas City,...
Richard Lee Baker (Dick), 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 2nd when Jesus came and took his hand from Judy, his wife of 49 years. Richard was born on September 2, 1938. Preceded in death by his parents, Marie & Edward Baker, sister Patricia Kahler, son...
Roy DeFosse, 63, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away on April 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife Bette; his two children Shawnie (Ron) Dollar, Donald (Courtney) DeFosse; three brothers Robert, Ronnie, and Russell; and two sisters Cheryl Mickens and Barbara DeFosse. Roy was a loving husband and devoted father who will be lovingly remembered by his family.
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and found, a 10 day ordeal for a tiny, seven pound dog. Ellie was the runt of her litter, so she’s very small, even by Shih Tzu standards. So when she disappeared for more than a week, her family was starting to lose hope that she’d be found alive.
A portion of I-44 in north Rolla will be closed to traffic today while MoDOT crews remove rock and debris from a nearby bluff. MoDOT reports one eastbound lane will be closed near mile marker 186 through noon today. Eastbound delays are possible.
As the history of Old Westport fades . . . Here's a corporate chain that will illuminate the spot at a former local legacy establishment . . . Here's a quick quote stolen liberated from a hack development blogger . . . "Circa Lighting, a decorative lighting and ceiling fan...
In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.
Joe Dale Hedrick was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 8, 1939, the son of Bert William and Mary Helen Albertson Hedrick. His family moved to a farm close to Warsaw when he was 9 years old. On May 6, 1951, he was baptized in Turkey Creek by Rev. Martin J. Pope. Joe Dale was a graduate of Warsaw High School.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In a lucky string of events, a broken washing machine led to a trip to the grocery store, which led to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers game. The winner explained he had gone to the...
The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is an isolated risk for damaging winds in mid-Missouri this (Friday) afternoon and early this evening. That includes Columbia and Jefferson City. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that the tornado threat is very low, adding that there is...
Most of us that have been on Earth for a few decades have ridden on a classic Bluebird school bus. I found one in Missouri that has been converted into a solar-powered tiny home on wheels and you can see inside. Tiny House Listings shared this neat tiny home/vehicle/bus. According...
A northwest Missouri man escapes serious injuries when his semi carrying a load of cattle overturns in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the man was driving on Highway 32 near Falcon, late Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line, overcorrected, then traveled off the road and overturned. He was taken to the Lebanon hospital with minor injuries.
Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
There was a time when Johnny and June Carter Cash performed in Branson, Missouri. During that era, they needed a home to live in. This is that home. It's a spacious Missouri estate that was the living space for the man in black for a period of time. I found...
