Fishing

Word On The Street

By Editorial
bentoncountyenterprise.com
 2 days ago

I've lived here all my life, but my wife insisted...

bentoncountyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

bentoncountyenterprise.com

Anita's Column

I woke my hubby up on Sunday morning and asked if I could borrow his truck. Hubby doesn’t like for anyone to drive his truck so he opened one eye and said, “I’ll take you. Where are we going?”. I explained that I had purchased a registered...
WARSAW, MO
KIX 105.7

Warrensburg Mystery: Is Mazzio's Closing Down?

There's a mystery about what's happening to the Mazzio's Restaurant location in Warrensburg. Posts and comments on Mazzio's Warrensburg Facebook page would indicate that the restaurant is indeed closing, however, details are rather sketchy and unofficial. And to be clear the posts are by customers or employees of the business. Not any official post from the restaurant.
WARRENSBURG, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Meet The People Of Benton County - Denise Allen

THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The scenery. WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: When I played in a bowling league in Rockport. THE BEST TIME OF MY LIFE WAS WHEN: The day we bought our house. MOST EMBARRASSING MOMENT:...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Oscar R. McNeil

Oscar R. McNeil, age 96 of Lincoln, MO was born March 15, 1926 to Fred and Leota (Fultz) McNeil in Kansas City MO. He passed from this life to eternal life at his home on May 3, 2022. Oscar was a retired member of Teamsters Local 41 in Kansas City,...
LINCOLN, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Richard Lee (Dick) Baker

Richard Lee Baker (Dick), 83, went home to be with the Lord on May 2nd when Jesus came and took his hand from Judy, his wife of 49 years. Richard was born on September 2, 1938. Preceded in death by his parents, Marie & Edward Baker, sister Patricia Kahler, son...
WARSAW, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Roy DeFosse

Roy DeFosse, 63, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away on April 26, 2022. He is survived by his wife Bette; his two children Shawnie (Ron) Dollar, Donald (Courtney) DeFosse; three brothers Robert, Ronnie, and Russell; and two sisters Cheryl Mickens and Barbara DeFosse. Roy was a loving husband and devoted father who will be lovingly remembered by his family.
WARSAW, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Bluff debris removal closes one lane of I-44 in Rolla

A portion of I-44 in north Rolla will be closed to traffic today while MoDOT crews remove rock and debris from a nearby bluff. MoDOT reports one eastbound lane will be closed near mile marker 186 through noon today. Eastbound delays are possible.
ROLLA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Rock Your Rear Off At the Missouri State Fair Friday August 12

In what's shaping up to be, in my opinion, one of the best concert lineups in a long time the Missouri State Fair wants you to rock your a** off on Friday, August 12. Taking the State Fair Grandstand on Friday, August 12 at the Missouri State Fair will be Tesla. Tesla's well known for their hard rock hits "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," their monster ballad "Love Song," and their cover of the Five Man Electrical Band song "Signs." Tesla last graced the Missouri State Fair grandstand with a show on August 14, 2015.
SEDALIA, MO
Fishing
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Joe Dale Hedrick

Joe Dale Hedrick was born in Atlantic, Iowa, on October 8, 1939, the son of Bert William and Mary Helen Albertson Hedrick. His family moved to a farm close to Warsaw when he was 9 years old. On May 6, 1951, he was baptized in Turkey Creek by Rev. Martin J. Pope. Joe Dale was a graduate of Warsaw High School.
WARSAW, MO
kjluradio.com

Multiple cows injured and dead after rollover crash west of Fort Leonard Wood

A northwest Missouri man escapes serious injuries when his semi carrying a load of cattle overturns in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the man was driving on Highway 32 near Falcon, late Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line, overcorrected, then traveled off the road and overturned. He was taken to the Lebanon hospital with minor injuries.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured Thursday in crash north of Mountain Grove

Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

