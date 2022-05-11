ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Great Expectations: Chapter III

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Expectations, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Chapter III. It was a rimy morning, and very damp. I had seen the damp lying on the outside of my little window, as if some goblin had...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Chapter I

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain, by Samuel Clemens (Samuel Clemens) is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: The author explains a number of dialects used, to wit: the Missouri negro dialect, the extremest form of the backwoods Southwestern dialect; the ordinary “Pike County” dialect; and four modified varieties of this last. The shadings have not been done in a haphazard fashion, or by guesswork; but painstakingly, and with the trustworthy guidance of personal familiarity with these several forms of speech.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
hackernoon.com

Taking Auction Houses to the 21st Century With Portion CEO Jason Rosenstein

Jason Rosenstein is the CEO and founder of Portion, a 21st-century auction house for rare, high-end NFT art, music, and collectibles. Portion connects artists and collectors through blockchain technology to easily sell, invest and own art. Jason is the CEO and founder of Portion, a 21st-century auction house for rare,...
MUSIC
hackernoon.com

Introducing $NOIR, the World’s first Phygital Wine Token

NOIR New Moon, a Sparkling Rosé produced using the Méthode Traditionnelle technique, will be offered exclusively as a dynamically priced token, $NOIR, and limited to just 777 bottles (777 tokens) $NOIR token is the first phygital wine token ever created and sets new standards for collectible wine trading When a $NOIR holder wants to redeem their token for a physical bottle, the token is burned, thus reducing the total number of $NOIR in circulation Combining wine purchasing via a redeemable token and NFT creates verifiable on-chain proof of its authenticity and ownership Update: The INO has sold out! In anticipation of the $NOIR launch, beginning on December 18th, NOIR will conduct an Initial $NOIR Offering, or INO In the future full launch, you will be able to buy, sell, or redeem $NOIR through noir.digital, and $NOIR will be fully tradable on polkaswap.io We are proud to build our new project on the SORA Network and be amongst the first to utilize the innovative technology and expansive possibilities that SORA offers its community.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dickens
ARTnews

David Zwirner Creates Consignment Tool, Artist Michael Armitage to Design £1 Coin, and More: Morning Links for May 12, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CLICK AND SELL. Dealer David Zwirner has created a new tool that allows people to submit photos of work to his gallery (via phone or computer) for potential resale, Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. This is the latest tech innovation from Zwirner, which also runs an online selling platform, called Platform, that presents work from smaller galleries. If you need some quality garden work in New York, the gallerist may be able to help you there, too. At Curbed, Zwirner spoke about the work of landscape designer Christy Dailey, who...
DESIGN
BBC

Leicester Museum 80s exhibition salutes shell suits and leg warmers

A museum is set to celebrate the garish tastes of the 1980s by staging an exhibition dedicated to the decade. Leicester Museum and Art Gallery will be remembering the days of shell suits, leg warmers and boomboxes in its I Grew Up 80s exhibition, starting on Saturday. The show -...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackernoon#Book Blog Post
ARTnews

Record-Setting Ernie Barnes Painting Steals the Spotlight at Christie’s $831 M. Evening Sales

Click here to read the full article. On Thursday night, Christie’s concluded its marquee May sales week with a blockbuster night of back-to-back auctions. A sale dedicated to Impressionist and modern works from the collection of the late New York philanthropist and socialite Anne Bass was followed by another devoted to 20th-century art. Together, the two sales brought in a staggering $831 million with buyer’s fees. Christie’s global head of Impressionist and modern art, Adrien Meyer, took to the auction podium to welcome another full room of spectators. First up were the works previously owned by Bass, who amassed her wealth...
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

Americans Are Missing a Key Stratum of Modern Knowledge

There are three things that I remember from my high-school Earth-science class: the swirling pink cover of the study book designed to help us pass New York State’s year-end test, the football player who seemed more intent on torturing me than on learning, and a nagging sense that what I was taking wasn’t “really” science.
EDUCATION
ARTnews

Painter Michael Armitage Tapped to Design £1 Coin Reflecting ‘Rich Tapestry of Modern Britain’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Armitage, a painter whose work has been seen widely in Europe over the past few years, will design a new £1 coin, an edition of which will be released next year to mark the currency’s 40th anniversary. U.K. chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the news at a reception on Tuesday evening held to mark the opening of the Royal College of Art’s revamped campus. He said that Armitage’s forthcoming design for the new coin “will symbolize the rich tapestry of modern Britain and honor our deep heritage and history.” The new mint is scheduled...
VISUAL ART
The Kitchn

A Brief History of Popcorn Ceilings — Including Why They Got So Popular in the First Place

Popcorn ceilings are usually the first thing to go on reno shows these days, but it wasn’t too long ago that they were widely popular. If you’ve ever wondered why this design feature was ever chosen in the first place, you’re not alone. Read on to learn more about the history of popcorn ceilings, according to those in the industry who know about its complicated past.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ARTnews

Record-Breaking ‘Marilyn’ Warhol Brings Christie’s Sale of Famed Ammann Collection to $318 M.

Click here to read the full article. Following the opening of New York Art Week that brought several fairs back to the city after pandemic-related delays, 36 works from the collection of the Zurich sibling art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann brought in a total of $318 million at Christie’s New York on Monday evening. The grouping’s total fell squarely within its presale estimate, which valued the collection between $284 million and $420 million. Many of the works sold Monday night had been held in the Ammanns’ collection for nearly five decades. The late brother and sister founded Thomas Ammann Fine...
VISUAL ART
Universe Today

‘The Clocks are Telling Lies:’ A New Book from Universe Today Writer Scott Alan Johnston

Scott Alan Johnston (that’s me!) joined the Universe Today team just over a year ago. Since then, I’ve written over 50 space news stories for the website – time flies when you’re having fun! But when I’m not writing articles here on Universe Today, I’m a historian of science, and I recently released a new book about the history of timekeeping.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Surprise: Charisma Is a Skill, Not a Gift

Charismatic people have confidence that comes from solid knowledge in their area of expertise, which allows them to speak authoritatively. Charismatics are welcoming people-persons who can find commonality with others and share the emotions and values of those around them. Narcissism and extraversion cannot create genuine charisma. My mother was...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy