Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – All but one store denied the sale of alcohol to an underage informant after undercover detectives conducted alcohol compliance checks. Mt. Juliet Police detectives sent an underage informant into all 36 businesses in the city limits that sell beer for off-premises consumption to see if they could purchase beer. Only one store, Speedway at 12115 Lebanon Rd, failed the compliance check and sold alcohol even after checking the informant’s identification. The remaining 35 stores properly checked the informant’s identification and age, which led to their denial of sale.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO