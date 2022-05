Charlaine Joy "Char" Daleske, 86, of Warsaw, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 6, 2022, surrounded in comfort by her family. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Wellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of the late Noma (Riser) and Fred M. Miller, Jr. Char was raised by her mother Noma and her step-father, Axen Bunn, who came into her life when she was just three-years-old.

