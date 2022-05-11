ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why It’s Imperative to Cultivate More Nurse Leaders

By Allison Philips
 3 days ago
The nursing shortage in America stands at a critical juncture and is projected to worsen over the next few years. Contributing factors driving this acute shortage include:. The increased healthcare needs of an aging American population. This scarcity of nurses is in turn propagating a shortage of nurse leaders....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Management#Nursing Care#Nursing Staff#Nursing Shortage#American#University
In Homeland Security

Don’t Forget: Thank a Nurse during National Nurses Week

This year is the 40th anniversary of former president Ronald Reagan’s proclamation to mark May 6th as a national recognition day for nurses. Expanded in 1990 by the American Nurses Association to encompass a whole week, National Nurses Week now concludes on May 12th, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. This week is a time for individuals, employers, community leaders, and nurses to recognize and celebrate the vast, selfless contributions made by America’s almost 4.2 million registered nurses to our communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
