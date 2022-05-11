Why It’s Imperative to Cultivate More Nurse Leaders

Podcast featuring Dr. Aikyna Finch, Faculty Training Developer, Center for Teaching & Learning and. Organizations can have the best intentions to focus on diversity and inclusion, but if that change isn’t exemplified and championed by leadership, it likely won’t change the culture. In this episode, APU’s Dr. Aikyna Finch talks to attorney and EEO diversity director Dr. Nicole S. Mason about her 30-year career in diversity, equity and inclusion, specifically in the STEM field. Learn steps that organizations should take to assess their diversity, evaluate policies and procedures for systematic discrimination, create committees that includes various levels of employees across an organization, and more.

