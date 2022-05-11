Why It’s Imperative to Cultivate More Nurse Leaders

Podcast by Dr. Bjorn Mercer, DMA, Department Chair, Communication and World Languages and. Dr. Stacey Malinowski, Assistant Dean, School of Health Sciences. What is health literacy and why does it matter? In this episode, Dr. Bjorn Mercer talks to Assistant Dean and nurse Dr. Stacey Malinowski about how strong health literacy skills helps people make well-informed decisions about their health. Learn why healthcare providers must work to assess their patients’ health literacy, ensure they’re presenting information simply and clearly, and making sure patients feel comfortable asking questions. Learn tips to improve your own health literacy by writing down questions ahead of your appointment, repeating back information to your doctor, bringing along a reliable family member or friend, keeping a medical binder, and more.
