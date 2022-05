You ran a red light or got pulled over for speeding by a city cop. Next thing you know you’re standing in front of Municipal Judge Derek Mosley in his municipal court. After determining your fine, he might help you get a job. Do you want to get married? He will officiate at your wedding. How about a new restaurant for your dining pleasure? Judge Mosley will tell you where to go to enjoy great food in Milwaukee, even show you pictures of the meals. Or maybe you’d like a lesson in American history. The judge will deliver a lecture on Understanding Unconscious Bias for your civic group or church.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO