Gresham mother, two kids dead in alleged murder-suicide

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyVua_0farZW3e00 Police said 31-year-old mother shot self, kids ages 6 and 8; resources available for those in mental health crisis

The Gresham Police Department has determined the deaths of a 31-year-old mother and her two children were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to officers, the bodies of Ashley Palmer and her two kids, ages six and eight, were found Tuesday morning, May 10, in an apartment in the 700 block of Southeast 185th Avenue. Police said all three died of gunshot wounds.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or is contemplating suicide, help is available:

• The Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available at 503-988-4888 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

• Call 800-273-8255 to reach free, confidential support 24 hours a day from Lines for Life, or visit LinesForLife.org.

• Youthline, a service of Lines for Life, is a peer crisis and help line for those 21 and younger. Teens are available to help daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

• Call 877-968-8491 or text "teen2teen" to 839863.

• Crisis Text Line: Text 741741 with the message "Home" for support anytime.

Gresham Outlook

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

