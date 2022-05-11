ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Water Tower Design Winner

savmn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results are in! Thanks to everyone in...

www.savmn.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Wave bookshelf is a decorative and functional piece of furniture for books of all sizes

For someone who has a lot (and I mean a lot) of books, displaying them isn’t really a priority. What’s more important for me is actually finding a space for them. But occasionally, you’d want to show off some of them for your visitors or for a video call. So you’d want something like a display bookshelf and of course, that shelf in itself would have to be something decorative as well as functional. This design seems to fit the bill and adds a few design tweaks that would make it more appealing.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Painting
Family Handyman

Gabion Wall Inspiration and Ideas for Homeowners

Transform your yard with a gabion wall. Let these examples inspire you to create a masterpiece. This gabion wall by @marl_pits_garden_centre fronts a beautiful raised planter, backed by an attractive wood fence. The large river rock filler gives the wall a softer edge, and the gabion cages created a wall without using mortar. Gabion walls are great for planter areas like this because excess water can flow right through, providing proper drainage to the plants.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

Designed by Son of Tiffany & Co. Founder, a Gilded Age Mansion Is on Sale For $17 Million

Though the Tiffany name may be most readily associated with Tiffany & Co., Art Nouveau artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the iconic jewelry company’s founder, made his own indelible impression on American design. His unforgettable mosaic lamps continue to fetch sky-high prices at auction, with two rare lamps fetching over $3 million each at auction in recent years, and hundreds of copycats still being produced and cherished worldwide. What fewer may know is that Tiffany also embarked on several large-scale residential design projects, including a since destroyed glass wall at the White House. The only standing Tiffany-designed home in the world, Boston’s Ayer Mansion, has just been listed for $17 million.
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

This hidden train side table is a design and engineering masterpiece

We’ve seen a few desks and tables with hidden features, but this DIY project takes the cake when it comes to revealing something that you least expect from a side table. Side tables may have started out as simple, functional pieces of furniture, but they quickly turned into decorative assets in any room. Of course, these smaller tables went through their own minimalism phase before they started to become more multi-functional and expressive. Some side tables still retain their clean forms, using ingenious tricks to hide additional functions until they’re needed. To be fair, this table doesn’t exactly offer any additional useful functionality, but no one will be able to deny how amazing it is to see it transform from useful furniture to intricate movie reference. It’s even more amazing when you find out just how much work was needed to make this seemingly magical dual-purpose table to life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Paintings
Domaine

How to Choose the Perfect Front Door Color, According to Experts

While most dwellers focus on interior design, some décor enthusiasts would argue that it's the exterior that matters the most. Something as simple as the color of your front door is the key to designing an inviting entryway and creating curb appeal that can be seen from down the street. It's your guests' first impression of your home before they even walk in, so it should be decorated as intentionally as your foyer, living room, or kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Designer Leanne Ford Has a New Collaboration with Crate & Barrel, and I Made Her Play Favorites With the Products

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of HGTV’s finest (at least in my book!), designers Leanne Ford has teamed up with Crate & Barrel again to build upon her popular decor and furniture collection with the home retailer. Her latest offerings pick right up where the existing collection left off; this time around, she’s focusing on the categories of outdoor tabletop, office, lighting/decor, and new kids’ pieces. Because Ford tends to design in her signature palette — blacks, whites, and neutrals — and focuses on primitive-inspired but classic silhouettes, you can shop confidently knowing this latest assortment is going to work with her prior pieces beautifully and withstand the constant evolution of decorating styles. Even better, Ford specifically makes the things she can’t find, so you know the products are going to be solution-based and unique in the marketplace.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HeySoCal

Design tip: How to style your coffee table

Your coffee table is a space that can be fun to play with – but there’s a fine line between decorating and cluttering this space. Here are a few helpful tips:. Try to keep your decor elements to a maximum of three – this is a great way to tell a story without overwhelming the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Summit is modular furniture for various office purposes

Now that a lot of companies are going back to work at the office, people have to adjust to being with other people in real life again. Some things that were previously simple, like meetings and even socializing, have to be re-learned after two years of working from home. Expect a lot of team-building and other activities that will teach us to be with other people again. It looks like even furniture can help us adjust back to life at the office.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Creative Floating Deck Designs

If you want a deck without the hassle of digging and pouring deep footings, check out these great-looking floating deck ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy