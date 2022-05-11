ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Candacy Taylor

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural documentarian, author and photographer Candacy Taylor is the number one person you’d want to ask about the Green Book. She crisscrossed tens of thousands of miles in the United States to research and write The Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America. Candacy Taylor's...

Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Pulitzer Prizes for 2021 journalism, arts to be announced

The Pulitzer Prizes are set Monday to honor the best journalism from a tumultuous year that saw an insurrection, the frantic end of the United States' longest war and fallout from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and catastrophic climate change.The winners in 15 journalism categories and seven arts categories will be announced at 3 p.m. at Columbia University, which administers the awards. This year's Pulitzers, which will be livestreamed, recognize work done in 2021.The Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honor in American journalism. Winners of each category get a prize of $15,000, except for the public service award, which comes with a gold medal. The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Today in History (May 4)

Today is Wednesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2022. This is today in history. In 2013, the Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners held their yearly plant sale event. In 2014, Kansas released a report that stated the number of farms in the state has decreased by six percent in the previous seven years.
WORLD
Reason.com

Review: The Nineties: A Book

Today, "if you ask a semi-educated young person to identify the root cause of most American problems, there's a strong possibility they will say, 'Capitalism.'" In the '90s, the more probable answer "would have been commercialism." So observes the wide-ranging culture critic Chuck Klosterman in The Nineties: A Book. Without...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Salon

Librarians push back against book-banning

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The American Library Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and more than two dozen other organizations on Tuesday formed a coalition to fight the far-right's record-breaking censorship barrage—wherein nearly 1,600 books were targeted for removal from public shelves and schools across the United States in 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Person
Victor Green
NPR

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month!

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! NPR honors and celebrates the voices that make and listen to NPR. Check out some NPR Programming this month highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander stories and people:. Science Stand-Up with Kasha Patel: Short Wave host Emily Kwong talks to science...
LIFESTYLE
WRAL

AAPI Month: How Asian food can create healing and conversations

AAPI Month: How Asian food can create healing and conversations. Anti-Asian hate crimes have risen dramatically in recent years. But despite the struggle, some community members are hoping to heal the divide through cooking and conversation. CNN reporter Chris Nguyen has the story as we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Smithsonian Museum#Black Culture#Black History#The Roots Of Black Travel#The History Museum#African Americans
Fox News

Washington Post mocked for op-ed calling to rename George Washington University: 'Maybe rename the paper?'

The Washington Post raised eyebrows for publishing an op-ed calling for renaming a university that shares the same namesake as the paper. The author, identified as a senior at George Washington University, penned a piece on Monday arguing the school's actions last year renaming the student center that once honored segregationist Cloyd Heck Marvin don't go far enough, writing it "falls short in addressing the main issues of systemic racism and inequality still present on campus."
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

The most important 19th century American you've never heard of

Every day, we are inundated with the names of people from the past. When you see an advertisement selling insurance for Lincoln Financial Group, drive down a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or read a book review in the Washington Examiner, you see recognizable names that call to mind stories associated with these historical figures. These titles serve as small monuments to their accomplishments and ask us to remember them.
DETROIT, MI
Deseret News

Perspective: Reflections on a memorable tour of the Washington D.C. Temple

In Kensington, Maryland, off the Capital Beltway, through a winding residential community, nestled at the end of a wooded area is a carefully manicured spiritual oasis, a pinnacle of light that draws interest, evokes curiosity and radiates promise. It is the Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which I recently had the opportunity to tour.
KENSINGTON, MD

