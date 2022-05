RELIGION –– The Letter to the Hebrews has quite a bit to say about the humanity of Christ — especially in the second chapter. Here are some things we learn there. 1. Jesus’ humanity means He became vulnerable. In speaking about Jesus’ humanity, the Hebrew writer tells us how Christ “was made lower than the angels for a little while . . . so that by the grace of God He might taste death for everyone” (2:7). Unlike the angels, Jesus became mortal. He was hungry, thirsty, and tired. He experienced suffering and ultimately death. In short, He was human and completely vulnerable. This was necessary for Him to become the sacrifice for our sins (2:10).

