To apply, complete the application linked here and return to hoinfo@bouldercounty.org. SMOKE FREE POLICY – Boulder County Housing Authority (BCHA) has determined that smoking will be prohibited in indoor and the majority of outdoor areas for all of its properties. This Smoke-Free Policy was created to prevent fire hazards, protect Residents, Staff and Guests from the health effects of secondhand smoke, and to alleviate increased maintenance costs.

NIWOT, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO