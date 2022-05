Keith Allen Holmes, 32, of Glen St. Mary passed away tragically on Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born on January 11, 1990, in Jacksonville, to Sandra and Michael T. Holmes Jr. Keith had been a resident of Baker County for 23 years before recently moving to the Lakeland area to start a family and further his career as a motorcycle technician with Brandon Harley Davidson in Tampa.

