Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Our rare Lunar Eclipse this Sunday night into Monday morning on May 15-16 is a Super Flower Blood Moon and will be in full view for you and I. Not everyone can say that, according to NASA. I've included a simulation video near the end of this article, as well as a link so you can view this spectacular astronomical event online Sunday night and Monday morning.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO