The Blazers defeated the Jaguars of Mill Valley by a score of 6-1 on the road last night. Alex Veeman pitched a complete game 3 hitter to improve to 3-0 on the season. Carson Schrack, Austin Buie and Dawson Williams all drove in runs for the Blazers. The Blazers are...

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO