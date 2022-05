Broken Bow Adds to its State Track Qualifiers

Burwell was host to two rodeos this past Saturday and Sunday for Nebraska high school rodeo contestants. It was a big weekend for Cooper Bass of Brewster. Bass was the boys all around champion both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Bass teamed with Zack Bradley of Brewster to win the team roping in a time of 7.83 seconds and was runner-up in the boys cutting with a score of 73. On Sunday, Bass won the boys cutting with a score of 73, teamed with Bradley again to place second in the team roping, and was 5th overall in the tie down roping.

