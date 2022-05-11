ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Feud between Biden, Rick Scott gets heated, personal

By Ryan Chatelain
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresidents are no strangers to attacks from the opposition party. Not by a long shot. Even by today’s standards, President Joe Biden and Sen. Rick Scott found themselves in an especially heated and personal back-and-forth Tuesday. In a statement, Scott said the “most effective thing Joe Biden can...

POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
Washington Examiner

Psaki heckled throughout tearful White House briefing room send-off

Jen Psaki's final White House press briefing featured tearful goodbyes, a handful of guests, and repeated heckling from a reporter in the room. Psaki, who also served as communications director in the Obama White House, is leaving the Biden administration after over 15 months, which saw her brief reporters 224 times in the White House's James Brady Press Briefing Room or aboard Air Force One. She is expected to join NBC News in the fall.
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applauded by children as he officially STRIPS Disney of its 55-year-old special tax and land privileges after Biden slammed 'ugly' GOP for 'going after Mickey'

Ron DeSantis won his war against Disney today as he officially stripped the company of its 55-year-old special privileges that effectively allowed it to self-govern. The Florida governor wrote into law the plan which scrapped the Reedy Creek Improvement District, meaning the firm will no longer be able to govern itself.
Fox News

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption's a 'Biden family business': Gingrich

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich took a deep dive into corruption behind the "Biden family business" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: Nobody on the Left is going to admit that you now have a corrupt family with a lying president, even though it's patently obvious. Joe Biden did not put $800,000 into paying his son's legal bills with no knowledge. There weren't 27 different occasions where business associates of Hunter Biden were in the Obama White House. And again, this isn't just Joe Biden. It's also Barack Obama. It's hard to believe that there were 27 different visits and Obama didn't notice that it was on the schedule. At the same time, I think the much bigger story that'll break presently is the millions and millions of dollars that the Chinese communists gave to the University of Pennsylvania while Joe Biden had established a little school there. Now, all that's been secret. The University of Pennsylvania refuses to admit how much money they've taken from the Chinese Communist Party. Biden refuses to admit how much control he had over the money. And you take that kind of corruption and then you add to it what was happening with Hunter Biden, who apparently was getting money from China, from Ukraine, from Russia. It is amazing to look at the footprints around the world [of] the Biden family business. And that's really what it was — it's a Biden family business. It's not just about Hunter Biden, but it's about the current president of the United States, who I think clearly has lied to the country over and over and over about this issue.
Daily Mail

Biden reminisces about having lunch with 'real segregationists' back 'in the old days' of the Senate in speech praising bipartisanship and thanking retiring Republican Senator Rob Portman in Ohio

President Joe Biden hailed bipartisan as he flew to Ohio with a retiring Republican senator who just endorsed Donald Trump's favorite candidate in the state – where he spoke about bygone customs in the Senate where even segregationists lunched with their opponents. 'We always used to fight like hell....
