Texas State

Texas court orders new look at woman’s voter fraud case

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while...

ktvz.com

Related
KTVZ

Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee. DeSantis made the announcement in a statement Friday. Lee’s resignation was announced Thursday. News outlets have reported that Lee is leaving the post as the state’s top election official to run for Congress. The office shake-up comes months before the midterm elections. It also comes after the enactment of a law creating an office under the secretary of state tasked with investigating voter fraud, a top Republican priority. And it occurs as Florida is embroiled in a legal challenge to a new congressional map drawn by DeSantis’ staff.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ

Texas authorities: Prisoner stabs guard, escapes from bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say a prisoner escaped from a transport after stabbing a guard in a rural county roughly halfway between Houston and Dallas. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice say a search is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County who escaped Thursday. Prison officials haven’t provided details about the events leading up to Lopez’s escape but say the guard’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Lopez was convicted of murder in 2006. Prison records show he was most recently being held at a lockup in Gatesville, more than 100 miles from where authorities are searching.
DALLAS, TX
KTVZ

Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday. The three other top Republicans — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun — all favor abolishing the commission. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTVZ

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient has been sentenced to three years of probation. Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the Nashville courthouse Friday during the sentencing of RaDonda Vaught. They say criminalizing honest hospital mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals because health care workers won’t be as forthcoming. Vaught apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and several said she wouldn’t have wanted to see her jailed. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult. Many nurses who blame systemic problems and say the risk of prison has made nursing intolerable.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTVZ

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon not hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says they don’t believe a shooting at a hair salon in Dallas’ Koreatown area that injured three women was a hate crime. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said Thursday that “we have no evidence” that hate was a factor. Authorities are still searching for a man dressed all in black who shot the three women Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. Police say the shooter drove off in a maroon minivan. Police said the three women were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening,
DALLAS, OR
KTVZ

Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. News outlets reported the jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against 30-year-old Ariel Robinson, of Simpsonville. She made no comment before Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to life in prison on a charge of homicide by child abuse. Robinson’s husband, Austin Robinson, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He testified that his wife beat Victoria Smith on Jan. 14, 2021. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
KTVZ

Long Island police release 911 call in human remains mystery

OAK BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Shannan Gilbert told a 911 operator “There’s somebody after me” in a recording released by the Suffolk County police. Gilbert sounds confused in the 911 call she made on May 1, 2010 from the home of Joseph Brewer in Oak Beach, a residential community near Gilgo Beach. Gilbert was a sex worker and Brewer was a client. In th call, she repeats several times that someone is after her but cannot say where she is calling from. Later she can be heard screaming. Suffolk County Police Commissiner Rodney Harrison said Friday that police still believe Gilbert’s death was accidental, but they released the recordings to be transparent.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KTVZ

Police use technology to arrest man in connection to 11 drive-by shootings

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Police say a single gunman was behind 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix during the last six months and they used “advanced technology” to catch him. Officers arrested 24-year-old Manuel Sierra on Wednesday in Buckeye. According to police, Sierra targeted...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVZ

13-year-old found dead in Beaverton after missing report

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who was first reported missing by her mother on Monday has been found dead in a Beaverton, Oregon park under suspicious circumstances, authorities said. Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by police who were responding to a call...
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ

Victim’s sister shares grief after Clarence Dixon execution

PHOENIX (AP) — Leslie James stepped up to a podium at the Arizona state prison complex in Florence and tearfully told the world all that Clarence Dixon had taken. Speaking shortly after Dixon was executed Wednesday, she talked about the younger sister raped and strangled by Dixon in 1978. James says Deana Bowdoin was soon to leave college for what was certain to be a bright future but Dixon took that away. Bowdoin was a 21-year-old Arizona State University student who loved to travel, spoke multiple languages and was poised to make a mark on the world. James says Dixon took all that away and left her without a sister and the world a worse place.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVZ

Police: Teen found dead in Beaverton park homicide victim

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl found dead in a stream in a Beaverton park was the victim of a homicide, police said. Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by officers who were responding to a call in Westside Linear Park. Police said an autopsy conducted Wednesday confirmed the homicide finding but did not say how Li died or release any further details.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ

Fatal crash under investigation on Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night at an intersection on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed. The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 94th Street. Few...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

2nd arrest after viral video shows popped balloons in bay

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a second person has been arrested after a viral video showed people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay. Miami-Dade police say a 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with willful disregard for the environment. A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on a similar charge. Detectives have also issued more than $25,000 in civil citations. The viral video that led to the arrest was posted Tuesday on a social media page. Detectives determined that about 50 deflated party balloons had been dumped into Biscayne Bay at the Bayshore Landing.
MIAMI, FL
KTVZ

Tony Stewart Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of retired NASCAR driver and race track owner Tony Stewart. Mother: Pam Stewart (now Boas) Marriage: Leah Pruett (November 21, 2021-present) Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005, 2011). Owns Eldora Speedway, a dirt race track near New Weston, Ohio. Owner of Tony...
COLUMBUS, IN
KTVZ

Family Access Network, partner agencies host poverty expert for all-day workshop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Access Network and FAN Steering Committee member organizations hosted award-winning speaker Dr. Donna Beegle for an all-day training workshop at the Tower Theatre in Bend on Wednesday. Dr. Beegle’s experiences during 28 years of living in extreme generational poverty are complemented by her academic research,...
BEND, OR

