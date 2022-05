Hiring bonuses: As our good pal Charles Mudede shared in his Tuesday Slog PM, the Seattle City Council came one step closer to putting a few grand on a fishing lure to maybe attract more cops. Councilmember Sara Nelson, who shows Sawant-levels of stubbornness on this issue, frames the signing bonuses as the solution to the ongoing “People are dying” crisis, even though city studies just straight up could not confirm if new cops will flock to this type of incentive. Pierce County Council recently decided to try a different tactic and voted to approve $4 million to help retain deputies.

