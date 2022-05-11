ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon Hills, IL

Commuter train passenger killed in crash with truck

Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A passenger has been killed and...

www.ourmidland.com

Midland Daily News

10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.
BUFFALO, NY
Midland Daily News

US 31 bridge in Manistee to see lane closures this month

MANISTEE -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be cleaning and inspecting the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee this month. Cleaning of the bridge, also known as the Memorial Bridge, will begin on May 23 and is expected to be finished by May 24. According to MDOT, there will...
Midland Daily News

Motion seeks bond for jailed rapper Young Thug, reports say

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement “inhumane." The performer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was...
ATLANTA, GA
Midland Daily News

Michigan 211 offers resources during baby formula shortage

As the baby formula shortage continues around the country, Midland parents can turn to local resources to provide nutrition to their infants. Michigan 211, a free and confidential service which helps connect Michiganders with community agencies, is working to update their database of organizations that might have baby formula available. Marketing and Database Manager Shirley Southworth stated Michigan 211 is contacting every food pantry that doesn’t list baby formula to check if they have started to carry it. She asks that agencies that are providing baby formula may reach out to Michigan 211 to let them know of possible resources.
Midland Daily News

Green Township applies to state for lift station funding

GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Green Township board of trustees held a public hearing on a proposed application to the Michigan Clean Water State Revolving Fund for funding to support the lift station replacement project at 205th Avenue and Ross Parkway. “The public hearing is required by the state revolving...
GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Midland Daily News

$230M settlement reached over 2015 California oil spill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Midland Daily News

Annual Police Memorial returns to Ferris State University in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety hosted the 19th annual Police Memorial on Tuesday, May 10, on the Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson Quad on the FSU campus in Big Rapids. The collaborative effort follows the proclamation by President John Kennedy in 1962...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

Big Rapids businesses impacted by May 11 flooding

BIG RAPIDS — Several businesses were forced to close as a result of the floods caused by the excessive rain the city got Wednesday, May 11. One of the first to announce a closure was Three Girls Bakery, at 106 North Michigan Ave., where workers saw waters rising and chose to take swift action.
Midland Daily News

Toast of the town

What's on tap? Great question - let's do some exploring together! Check out the craft beer and cocktail column "Toast of The Town with Dave Clark"
Midland Daily News

St. Mary-St. Paul Parish Council of Catholic Women elects new officers

The St. Mary-St. Paul PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) recently held their election of officers. Pictured left to right: Brandi Olsson (vice president); Janet Adams (out-going vice president); Kay Crew (out-going president); Mary Ann Mendenhall (secretary); Michelle Feindt (treasurer); and Peggy Walls (president).
RELIGION
Midland Daily News

The Nation's Weather

Aside from rain and showers dampening western Washington and. Oregon tomorrow, the majority of the West will be dry. The. hot conditions will continue to expand across the Southwest. and South Central states. Record-high temperatures will be. challenged from Southern California to central Texas. Meanwhile, a storm over the Plains...
ENVIRONMENT
Midland Daily News

Barley helps with washing machine

There is no real Barley MacTavish. This fund was established by an anonymous donor and is being continued with private financial support, plus donations from area residents during the holiday season.
Midland Daily News

Artworks receives grant for summer camp scholarships

BIG RAPIDS — Artworks Big Rapids Area Arts and Humanities has been awarded a $500 grant from Walmart to provide scholarships for their 2022 Summer Camp program. Artworks’ annual summer camp provides children, between the ages of 7 and 13, with unique art experiences in sculpture, pottery, mixed media and the art of creativity. The summer camp program runs from June to August.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

