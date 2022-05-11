Commuter train passenger killed in crash with truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A teenage gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he surrendered, authorities said.
MANISTEE -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be cleaning and inspecting the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee this month. Cleaning of the bridge, also known as the Memorial Bridge, will begin on May 23 and is expected to be finished by May 24. According to MDOT, there will...
ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys for Young Thug, who was arrested this week under an indictment accusing him of co-founding a violent street gang, filed an emergency motion Friday seeking bond for the Atlanta rapper, calling his confinement “inhumane." The performer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was...
As the baby formula shortage continues around the country, Midland parents can turn to local resources to provide nutrition to their infants. Michigan 211, a free and confidential service which helps connect Michiganders with community agencies, is working to update their database of organizations that might have baby formula available. Marketing and Database Manager Shirley Southworth stated Michigan 211 is contacting every food pantry that doesn’t list baby formula to check if they have started to carry it. She asks that agencies that are providing baby formula may reach out to Michigan 211 to let them know of possible resources.
GREEN TOWNSHIP — The Green Township board of trustees held a public hearing on a proposed application to the Michigan Clean Water State Revolving Fund for funding to support the lift station replacement project at 205th Avenue and Ross Parkway. “The public hearing is required by the state revolving...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 has agreed to pay $230 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by fishermen and property owners, court documents show. Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline...
Joell and Travis Kipfer have been married for five years. They have two kids and two grandkids. The couple lives in Midland. (Ron Beacom/For The Daily News) Joell Kipfer is the general manager of Stevens’ Sports Center in Midland.
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety hosted the 19th annual Police Memorial on Tuesday, May 10, on the Dewaine V. and Jana B. Robinson Quad on the FSU campus in Big Rapids. The collaborative effort follows the proclamation by President John Kennedy in 1962...
BIG RAPIDS — Several businesses were forced to close as a result of the floods caused by the excessive rain the city got Wednesday, May 11. One of the first to announce a closure was Three Girls Bakery, at 106 North Michigan Ave., where workers saw waters rising and chose to take swift action.
Kimberly Dunn, 43, is a certified life coach. "My focus is helping women navigate all aspects of divorce, from contemplation to rebuilding after divorce. I'm especially passionate about co-parenting and boundary setting. I was really brought to this work through personal tragedy."
Adm. Edward (Ted) Bigelow Baker, Jr. will become the first Midland High School graduate to earn Arlington National Cemetery rites as a retired flag officer when he is interred there in July, following his death Jan. 26, 2022, according to Sam Cox, director of Sextant, the digest of military history for the Navy.
The St. Mary-St. Paul PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) recently held their election of officers. Pictured left to right: Brandi Olsson (vice president); Janet Adams (out-going vice president); Kay Crew (out-going president); Mary Ann Mendenhall (secretary); Michelle Feindt (treasurer); and Peggy Walls (president).
Aside from rain and showers dampening western Washington and. Oregon tomorrow, the majority of the West will be dry. The. hot conditions will continue to expand across the Southwest. and South Central states. Record-high temperatures will be. challenged from Southern California to central Texas. Meanwhile, a storm over the Plains...
BIG RAPIDS — Artworks Big Rapids Area Arts and Humanities has been awarded a $500 grant from Walmart to provide scholarships for their 2022 Summer Camp program. Artworks’ annual summer camp provides children, between the ages of 7 and 13, with unique art experiences in sculpture, pottery, mixed media and the art of creativity. The summer camp program runs from June to August.
