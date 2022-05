Another year, another disappointment for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in the Champions League. Despite being on pace to win their fourth EPL title in five years, that European glory still evades the Citizens. Guardiola will be back with City next year and Erling Haaland was just added to the squad, so they will be attacking this Champions League trophy with more might than before.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO