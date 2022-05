Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United are “happy and excited” by the impending arrival of Erik ten Hag but warned the new manager needs to be given time and backing as he looks to turn the club around.United have gone five years without winning a major trophy and will record their lowest points tally of the Premier League era on the back of last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing at Brighton.Current Ajax boss Ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford on a three-year deal this summer, with Ralf Rangnick’s underwhelming interim stint coming to a close in the May 22 season finale...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO