'He Hugs Me' - Luis Diaz's Mother Reveals What Liverpool Striker Has Told Her About Jurgen Klopp & His New Teammates

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Patrice Evra and Dimitar Berbatov for appearing to question Manchester City’s mentality, reminding the former Manchester United pair that one of his teams "destroyed" them in a Champions League final.City have responded in style to their dramatic collapse in the semi-final second leg against Real Madrid last week, scoring 10 goals in two games to go within four points of clinching the Premier League title.In the wake of the defeat at Santiago Bernabeu, Evra claimed that Guardiola "doesn't want leaders". "He doesn’t want personality. He’s the leader. That’s why when they’re in trouble, they...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO