BELVIDERE — A Boone County barbecue joint is giving you the chance to show you off your sweet ride with its weekly cruise nights. Once the warmer weather hits the area, it’s time to sit outside on a patio and enjoy some great food and even better company while checking out over 30 hot rods and muscle cars at Smokin’ Coop BBQ Pit, 2020 U.S. Business 20. For some, this has become a yearly tradition that locals from the Belvidere area look forward to every season.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO