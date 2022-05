Reba McEntire is hard at work assembling the menu for her new Atoka, Okla., venue, bar and eatery, called Reba's Place. The new hot spot will feature plenty of personal touches and odes to McEntire's real-life favorite dishes, and to many fans, that means one thing: Corn dogs. The singer has shared her love of the corn dog on several occasions, posting snapshots of herself enjoying them on her social media accounts and even once introducing the fried treat to late-night host James Corden.

ATOKA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO