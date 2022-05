Anthony Gay suffered 22 years in solitary confinement in Illinois prisons, created the Isolated Confinement Restriction Act to end its unfettered use in Illinois, and now has a case against him in federal court. He is representing himself in court, and managed to achieve a hung jury in his last trial. He needs our support more than ever to ensure the courts do not send him back to prison.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO