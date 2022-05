We are living in a time during which people need uplifting words on a regular basis. That has inspired my fourth book. Writing is my passion. As a journalist, my weekly Chicago/Gary Crusader Newspaper column, often requires broaching subjects and issues that many would rather avoid, ignore, or deny. That’s okay. Somebody has to do it. I try to ground perspectives in research, history, and evidence with no apology for personal bias. After all, we are all the sum total of our knowledge, experience, culture, and environment.

