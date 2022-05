The Barry Art Museum celebrates what would have been the 100th birthday of Ukrainian-born artist Jules Olitski (1922-2007), and the public debut of his 1989 painting “Love of Alexander.” The painting was made in memory of Alexander Gorby, the son of Olitski’s wife Kristina. This long-term loan was made possible by Ann Freedman of FreedmanArt and by Olitski’s step daughter, and sister to Alexander, Natasha Gorby Cebek.

