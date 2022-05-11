SBA team in Montague County to assist tornado victims

Saturday’s constitutional amendment and Nocona City Council elections saw a very small turnout of Montague County voters with a 6.09% turnout of the overall 14,372 registered county voters. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Nocona City Council will have three first-time council members after an...
Saint Jo City Councilors continue to debate questions previously raised during the recent mayoral controversy regarding the possible removal of 4A Economic Development Board members and questions on a lease for city property with a local business. The agenda is lengthy for the 6 p.m. May 11 meeting. Along with...
A Bowie Police officer is under investigation stemming from a complaint filed after a May 5 traffic stop near the elementary school. The stop was made at 7:36 a.m. at Hulme and Lover’s Lane. Officer Paul Magers said he reportedly saw a vehicle “rolling” through a stop sign at the intersection, and he initiated a traffic stop.
During last week’s academic and sports awards banquet the top students from each grade were presented along with special awards like Mr. and Ms. Saint Jo High School and the Class of 2022’s honor students. See all the awards in the mid-week Bowie News.
