Montague County, TX

SBA team in Montague County to assist tornado victims

By Name
 2 days ago

The SBA (Small Business Administration) will be set up on the 3rd floor...

Nocona Council to swear in three new members

Saturday’s constitutional amendment and Nocona City Council elections saw a very small turnout of Montague County voters with a 6.09% turnout of the overall 14,372 registered county voters. For the first time in more than 20 years, the Nocona City Council will have three first-time council members after an...
NOCONA, TX
BPD investigates traffic stop complaint

A Bowie Police officer is under investigation stemming from a complaint filed after a May 5 traffic stop near the elementary school. The stop was made at 7:36 a.m. at Hulme and Lover’s Lane. Officer Paul Magers said he reportedly saw a vehicle “rolling” through a stop sign at the intersection, and he initiated a traffic stop.
BOWIE, TX
Saint Jo High School presents its year-end academic awards

During last week’s academic and sports awards banquet the top students from each grade were presented along with special awards like Mr. and Ms. Saint Jo High School and the Class of 2022’s honor students. See all the awards in the mid-week Bowie News.
BOWIE, TX
Montague County, TX

