Sunshine and cool temps for NYC, possible thunderstorms Saturday

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Thursday will bring clouds and temps near 70 with possible late showers.

News 12 is tracking passing showers Friday and thunderstorms for Saturday.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, lows around the low-60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild, highs near 70.

Thursday Night: Chance of showers late, lows from the mid to upper-50s.

Friday: Chance of passing showers, highs from the mid to upper-60s.

Friday Night: Chance of showers, lows near-60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm, highs near 70.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, lows near 60.

Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy, highs around the mid-70s.

Sunday Night: Chance of showers, lows from the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of afternoon showers and a possible thunderstorm, highs from the mid to upper-70s.