FREDERICK, Md. – Individuals who want to serve on Frederick County’s newly formed Police Accountability Board have until May 20, 2022, to submit their applications for consideration. The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 requires each county in Maryland to establish a Police Accountability Board. The purpose of the board is to review any complaints of police misconduct made by the public, and to ensure transparency and accountability in situations when misconduct has been alleged. The Accountability Board will appoint civilian members to charging committees and trial boards. Board members also are tasked with identifying trends and recommending any policy changes they believe are necessary.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO