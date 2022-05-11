ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, MO

Durham Senior Appreciation Dinner

lewispnj.com
 2 days ago

The Durham Community Center will hold their annual Meeting and carry in dinner honoring the...

lewispnj.com

Comments / 0

Related
lewispnj.com

Newark Memorial Services

The Second Annual “Honor and Remember” Celebration at Newark, Mo., will be held Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. followed by a free lunch at 11 a.m. and games for kids at the Newark Park. The goal of the event is to as a community, to remember and...
NEWARK, MO
lewispnj.com

Memorial Day Service

American Legion Otto Bruner Post 170 is planning the annual Memorial Day Service at Forest Grove Cemetery gazebo in Canton on Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. All veterans and community members are invited and encouraged to attend. Otto Bruner Post members will be placing flags on veteran’s graves on...
CANTON, MO
lewispnj.com

Memorial Design Winner

The City of Canton announced the winner of the Veterans Memorial design contest on May 4 at Canton City Hall. Jerry Prather, President of Canton Parks Board and Mayor Jarrod Phillips announced the winner, Bryan Hunter, a senior at Culver-Stockton College. The monument will be placed in the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Canton.
CANTON, MO
lewispnj.com

KEVIN BUSWELL

Kevin M. Buswell, 66, of Quincy, Ill., died May 6, 2022 at his home. Kevin was born October 1, 1955, in Quincy, Ill., to Wayne Wright and Sarah Myrldene (Byers) Buswell. Kevin worked as a machinist for over 30 years. An avid outdoorsman, Kevin was happiest when he was out in the woods. He loved to go hunting for deer, pheasant, squirrels, and mushrooms. He was also a master angler and had several secret spots and “honey holes” that he would fish from. When Kevin wasn`t out in the woods, he could be found inside watching Cardinals baseball, Judge Judy, or Kevin VanDam`s show: Kings of Bass. Or, he could be found at Village Inn, where he had gone so often that everybody there knew him. Above everything, Kevin loved his family and the times he spent with them. Taking his children on trips to the Veterans Home to pick blackberries and feed the animals was one of his favorite things to do. Kevin will be remembered for his wit, ability to make songs up on the spot, and his love for the outdoors and his family.
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Maywood, MO
City
Durham, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
lewispnj.com

WILLIAM F. BERRY

Mr. William F. Berry, 80, of Canton, Mo., died May 2, 2022 in the Lewis County Nursing Home at Canton, Mo. Bill was born January 29, 1942 in Mishawaka, IN a son of Herman J. and Mildred E. Downey Nash. Mildred later remarried Leland W. Berry who adopted Bill at an early age. Bill married Lois Beth McConnell in Kirksville, Mo., on December 22, 1962.
CANTON, MO
lewispnj.com

JEFFREY HENZE

Jeffrey D. Henze, 58 of Lewistown, Missouri died May 2, 2022 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. The son of Ronald and Patricia Henze was born on November 30, 1963 in Quincy, Illinois. He was married to Kathy (Spratt) Jett on April 23, 2005 at Canton, Missouri. Jeff was an...
LEWISTOWN, MO
lewispnj.com

DOROTHY SHARON LILLARD TIEMANN

Mrs. Dorothy Sharon Lillard Tiemann, 78, died May 2, 2022 in her home. Sharon was born May 20, 1943 in rural LaGrange, Mo., to Jerry Porter and Mary Frances Sharpe Lillard. She was married to Robert Joe Tiemann on November 10, 1960 in Quincy, Ill. Sharon was a graduate of...
MONROE CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy