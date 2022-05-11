City Growth Continues with 2022 Annexation Proposal

Mayor Jean Stothert will propose a 2022 annexation package, continuing a record of growth to increase Omaha’s population and tax base.

Mayor Stothert’s 2022 annexation goals are consistent with previous years; the ability to provide police and fire protection, eliminate islands that are already surrounded by the City, and annexation must be revenue positive for the City over the next ten years.

The annual review of all Sanitary and Improvement Districts (SID), showed none of the 138 existing SIDs would be revenue positive for the City at this time.

The annexation package includes three areas adjacent to the city limits, totaling 177 acres.

Methodist Women’s Hospital 192nd and West Dodge

OPPD Elkhorn Service Center 180th & Old Lincoln Highway

Pacific Renaissance Addition west of 192nd and Pacific

(Ravello 192 townhomes - a multi-family rental property)

Over the next ten years, projections show the City will collect an estimated $1,046,882 million in revenue:

$958,333 property tax revenue

$ 85,549 street and highway funds

$ 3,000 wheel tax

Property taxes paid by the hospital and the owner of Ravello 192 will increase by approximately $392 per $100,000 valuation.

The Omaha Fire Department already provides fire protection and emergency medical service to all three areas and the volume of 911 calls is low. There are no additional lane miles of street to maintain, no unimproved streets, parks or trails.

“Annual growth is essential for strong cities,” said Mayor Stothert. “Even though we are not annexing any SIDs this year, it is important that we continue our successful record and meet our goals.”

The Planning Board will consider the package on June 1. The City Council is scheduled for the first reading on June 7, the public hearing is June 14 and the Council will vote on June 28. If passed, the annexation will be effective July 13.