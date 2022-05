The Yachats Arts Guild (YAG) is having a Trails to Spring Show this year which will be at Yachats Commons in Room 3 located at 441 Hwy 101N from 5/21st to 5/22nd 9am-4pm. We are excited to do this finally after 2 years or so and also happy that we will be in the company of the Amanda Celebration on Saturday May 21st. We will also be there on Sunday, May 22nd during the Sunday Market which is right outside of the Commons as well!! Room 3 is next to the exit door that goes out to the Yachats Commons playground.

YACHATS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO