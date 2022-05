ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna has been arrested on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, WSB-TV is reporting. WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden tweeted early Wednesday that the 28-year-old Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and is due in court Wednesday morning, the news station reported.

ATLANTA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO