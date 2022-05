MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New Delhi can be even more generous in the landmark listing of its state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS). The book for the up to $2.7 billion initial public offering closed on Monday just under 3 times subscribed. The limited enthusiasm follows the government shrinking the share sale to just 3.5% of the total stock, down from 5%, and dramatically slashing the overall valuation by roughly two thirds to $78 billion. It would be prudent to price shares near the lower end of the indicated range too.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO