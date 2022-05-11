Free Expression, Freeing Expression

Like it or not, the University is in Hyde Park, and we should stop seeing ourselves as guests. It isn’t unfair to say that students struggle to conceptualize our university’s situated position in Hyde Park. Many articles in The Maroon have lambasted the arrival of new businesses and diagnosed our university as imperious or anarchic, all the while rejecting the conflation of University, student, and Hyde Park interests. The way I see it, these arguments provide skillful consolations to students’ discomfort in a new neighborhood. These articles are built around a sense of false activism, perhaps performing some moral accounting; however, in their defiance and denial of the University’s placement in the neighborhood, these arguments serve only to preclude students from thoughtful participation in our greater community.

