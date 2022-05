RAVENA — Rosemary, lovingly known as “Rosie,” was born and grew up in Yonkers, NY. She attended Roosevelt High School and then SUNY Oswego in Oswego, NY, where she met Preston, her college sweetheart and loving husband for 64 years. They moved to Ravena, NY, where she resided the rest of her life.

