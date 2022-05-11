ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Much More Than a “Hogwarts Moment”

By Jennifer Rivera
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 2 days ago

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. If there’s one thing UChicago students hate more than the hideous, incongruous architecture of Pick Hall, it's the return of the prospies. “Prospies” (derogatory)—fresh-faced,...

The Chicago Maroon

Jennifer Rivera

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. Maroon leadership and writers alike must be more thoughtful and sensitive in our reporting in order to repair relationships with communities of color on campus.
COLLEGES
The Chicago Maroon

Miki Mukawa

Arts reporter Miki Mukawa reviews Chicago’s newly opened Vietnamese coffee shop, VietFive, and sits down with Tuan Huynh, its founder and owner, to discuss the value of cross-cultural immigrant stories.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Free Expression, Freeing Expression

When professors divulge their own identity and personal experiences with the class, discussions are more fulfilling and offer opportunities for growth. I always study on the A-level of the Regenstein Library because on the first day of O-Week, my peer mentor told us about a late night she had there while studying for finals. I sit in the same seat in chemistry every class solely because I recognized the person next to me on the first day. Many of my friends have been shaped by similar experiences and have developed similar habits. As impressionable young people thrust into the new environment of a college campus, we tend to be more influenced by our surroundings than we might expect, which gives our instructors, people in positions of authority, a great deal of power. A professor expressing their views could easily unintentionally force students in their classes to conform to them. That being said, when a teacher shares their identity, class discussions can feel much more intimate and individualized. Sharing personal experiences helps to both further and ground the discussion, resonating more with those who participate. It’s the responsibility of our professors to create a safe, non-judgmental environment so that sharing their identity and personal experiences will encourage discussion and exploration rather than the suppression of creativity.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Luke Contreras

The University of Chicago’s computer science curriculum should continuously adapt to prioritize the instruction of more relevant real-world material. The University’s decision to delay the return to campus was announced far too late. COLUMNS. /. January 11, 2022. /. 7:58 p.m. The opening of a Lululemon is just...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Katie Fraser

Choreographer Amalia Hernández showcases Mexican culture and history through dance on Ballet Folklórico de México’s World Tour. A review of the Arc Gallery's recent exhibit, "Body Politics." ARTS. /. March 2, 2022. /. 11:33 a.m.
THEATER & DANCE
The Chicago Maroon

University Launches Council to Obtain Community Input on Public Safety Decisions

A UCPD car parked on 57th Street, temporarily blocking the traffic and leaving space for rally participants. The University has created the Public Safety Advisory Council to gather community feedback on public safety policies on campus and within the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) extended patrol area, according to an email sent on Friday, May 6, by President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee Lee.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Cherie Fernandes

The proposed Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity will expose gaps in our understanding of race and reflect the University’s commitment to worldly academic inquiry. The Navy Pier shouldn’t replace the real wildlife of Crystal Gardens with a paid simulation, and the UChicago community should advocate for this green attraction to stay.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Hugo Smith

Students protested the Boeing Company’s arms manufacturing and ties with the City of Chicago, claiming that Boeing profits from war and enables oppression globally.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Programming Theoretically Useless Computer Science Courses

When it comes to schools with the best computer science programs, the University of Chicago is not among the first universities that come to mind. Indeed, UChicago ranks 28th in the nation for computer science. While not terrible, a ranking this low in a popular and highly employable major is hardly impressive for a university that costs more than four times as much as several universities ranked above it, such as the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California, Berkeley, which have out-of-state tuitions of about $40,000 and $44,000 respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Students Report Being Turned Away From COVID-19 Testing at Walker Museum

Many students sought testing at Walker after learning of exposures but were turned away and told not to worry. On Wednesday, April 20, Georgia Wluka, a first-year in the College, was turned away from Walker Museum when she walked in seeking a COVID-19 test. Wluka wasn’t alone. In the past few weeks, students have reported being turned away at Walker, several taking to Twitter to air their confusion and concern.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Nikhil Jaiswal

The UChicago Labor Council, campus labor unions, and community organizations rallied in Nichols Park and marched through Hyde Park in a show of solidarity this Sunday. Officials hope the facility will increase access to oncological services on the South Side with 128 beds dedicated to cancer patients and access to cutting edge clinical trials.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Ballet But Different: Ballet Folklórico de México Stops in Chicago on their USA 2022 World Tour

From a young age, choreographer Amalia Hernández knew she was going to be a dancer. However, the classical training at Mexico’s National School of Dance didn’t feel right. There was no emotion, no spirit, no heart. So, Hernández instead began her exploration of traditional Mexican dance, learning about native dances from regions all around the country. Out of this experience, Ballet Folklórico de México was born.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

University Cuts Funding for Competitive Prize Lectureships by More than Half | Newsletter for May 5

Subscribe to the Maroon Newsletter. Read our May 5, 2022, issue here. In commemoration of International Workers’ Day, the University of Chicago Labor Council rallied in Nichols Park. Organizers from and members of several unions with bargaining units at the University of Chicago—including National Nurses United, Graduate Students United, and Faculty Forward—attended the event alongside community activists.
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Alison Gill

The country-rock star stirred up emotions and commanded an astounding presence in an intimate, rollicking Oak Park concert. Though ostensibly a historical film, “One Night in Miami” grapples with racism in a way that echoes conversations we are still having today. ARTS. /. February 3, 2021. /. 7:07...
CHICAGO, IL
The Chicago Maroon

Lucinda Williams is Transcendent at Unity Temple in her "Good Souls Better Angels" Tour

The country-rock star stirred up emotions and commanded an astounding presence in an intimate, rollicking Oak Park concert. On November 6, 2021, I said that live music had been ruined for me forever. This melodramatic statement came as I walked out of Carnegie Hall, one of the greatest concert venues in the world, after Brandi Carlile, a defining vocalist of her generation, had performed the entirety of Joni Mitchell’s Blue, only one of the most influential albums in history. Surely, nothing would ever compare.
OAK PARK, IL
