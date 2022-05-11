ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella O'Reilly

The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
When professors divulge their own identity...

The Chicago Maroon

The University Must Design Pandemic Policies That Work for Everyone

UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodations are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims. Over the past few weeks, UChicago has rolled back its mask mandate, shifted testing to a voluntary model, and reinstated inter-dorm guest sign-in. The small, persistent relics of a pandemic––double-checking your pockets at the door for a mask and walking across campus to the Quad to spend several minutes hunched over a plastic tube––have vanished, replaced by warmer weather, greener leaves, and total abandon. It’s easy, now more than ever, to forget about COVID-19 altogether. For the most vulnerable members of our community, though, it’s impossible to forget about COVID-19. And that makes the University’s approach to COVID-19 surveillance and management deeply reckless. As a university committed to welcoming all people––including people with disabilities––the University’s policies regarding disability accommodations need complete reconstruction to fulfill the University’s professed commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusivity. UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodation are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims.
The Chicago Maroon

Annabelle Chan

For five dollars, it’s the closest you’ll get to shaking his hand. A cartoon following the uncovering of UChicago's involvement in Cartel 568. Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?
The Chicago Maroon

Jennifer Rivera

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. Maroon leadership and writers alike must be more thoughtful and sensitive in our reporting in order to repair relationships with communities of color on campus.
The Chicago Maroon

Free Expression, Freeing Expression

When professors divulge their own identity and personal experiences with the class, discussions are more fulfilling and offer opportunities for growth. I always study on the A-level of the Regenstein Library because on the first day of O-Week, my peer mentor told us about a late night she had there while studying for finals. I sit in the same seat in chemistry every class solely because I recognized the person next to me on the first day. Many of my friends have been shaped by similar experiences and have developed similar habits. As impressionable young people thrust into the new environment of a college campus, we tend to be more influenced by our surroundings than we might expect, which gives our instructors, people in positions of authority, a great deal of power. A professor expressing their views could easily unintentionally force students in their classes to conform to them. That being said, when a teacher shares their identity, class discussions can feel much more intimate and individualized. Sharing personal experiences helps to both further and ground the discussion, resonating more with those who participate. It’s the responsibility of our professors to create a safe, non-judgmental environment so that sharing their identity and personal experiences will encourage discussion and exploration rather than the suppression of creativity.
The Chicago Maroon

Emma Weber

The University’s campus-wide demasking policies represent a refreshing return to pre-pandemic norms. OP-EDS Reducing the length of the academic quarter has reduced the quality of in-person instruction and increased students’ academic workload. COLUMNS. /. March 29, 2022. /. 7:19 p.m. The University should prioritize in-person instruction. COLUMNS. /
The Chicago Maroon

Nancy Spiegel

These relics provide an opportunity for community empowerment and reparative justice, but only if we begin a community-wide discussion and demand the University take accountability for its enrichment from slavery.
NewsBreak
Education
The Chicago Maroon

Austin Zeglis

Richard Fisher, a decades-long Hyde Park resident and University of Chicago alum, has been engaged in a dispute with University of Chicago Facilities Services regarding maintenance costs on a wall shared with a University-managed building. NEWS. The major, available starting fall 2022, will expose students to the growing field through...
The Chicago Maroon

Neive Rodriguez

This spring, prize lectureships for teaching a quarter-long class were cut from $5,000 to $2,000. To&Through Project director Alex Seeskin urges the University to support disadvantaged Black and Latino students in their transition to college and to accept more students from Chicago Public Schools. NEWS. /. March 8, 2022. /
The Chicago Maroon

Anne Knafl

These relics provide an opportunity for community empowerment and reparative justice, but only if we begin a community-wide discussion and demand the University take accountability for its enrichment from slavery. OP-EDS The University’s hierarchical culture worsens the already severe effects of an anxiety disorder. OP-EDS /. February 18, 2020.
The Chicago Maroon

The Line Between Institutional Neutrality and Complacency

In late March, the University announced the creation of a much-anticipated Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity (RDI), backed by the Council of the University Senate, the school’s highest academic body. The department, housed under the Division of the Social Sciences, is designed to serve as a source of “ambitious scholarship on concepts that have helped shape the modern world and continue to reverberate in contemporary thought, culture and policy.” It is the latest of four departments the University has created in the past decade, and easily among the most worthy of the designation.
The Chicago Maroon

Gustavo Delgado

The event is a new pitch competition for undergraduate students to propose solutions to departmental issues on campus. Until February 21, students paired by Datamatch can go on dates at restaurants like Noodles Etc. and Seoul Taco for a discounted price. NEWS. /. February 15, 2022. /. 9:41 p.m. The...
The Chicago Maroon

Henry Cantor

Is There a Vision of Hyde Park That Works for Everyone?. Like it or not, the University is in Hyde Park, and we should stop seeing ourselves as guests. Casual student-instructor socialization outside the classroom is critical to a fulfilling college experience. COLUMNS. /. March 2, 2022. /. 2:05 p.m.
The Chicago Maroon

Cherie Fernandes

The proposed Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity will expose gaps in our understanding of race and reflect the University’s commitment to worldly academic inquiry. The Navy Pier shouldn’t replace the real wildlife of Crystal Gardens with a paid simulation, and the UChicago community should advocate for this green attraction to stay.
The Chicago Maroon

Luke Contreras

The University of Chicago’s computer science curriculum should continuously adapt to prioritize the instruction of more relevant real-world material. The University’s decision to delay the return to campus was announced far too late. COLUMNS. /. January 11, 2022. /. 7:58 p.m. The opening of a Lululemon is just...
The Chicago Maroon

Solana Adedokun

The April 22 email recommended continued masking on public transportation even as state and federal mask requirements for travel are eased. RSO leaders are not allowed to require masks at meetings and events or to verify vaccination or COVID-19 test results without adviser permission, according to a separate email. NEWS.
The Chicago Maroon

The Future of the Stephen A. Douglas Relics

These relics provide an opportunity for community empowerment and reparative justice, but only if we begin a community-wide discussion and demand the University take accountability for its enrichment from slavery. For over 119 years, the University of Chicago community has passed through Reynolds Club largely unaware of the presence of...
The Chicago Maroon

Much More Than a “Hogwarts Moment”

Although prospie weekends are not an all-encompassing UChicago experience, they are a way for students to make an informed decision on whether UChicago is right for them. If there’s one thing UChicago students hate more than the hideous, incongruous architecture of Pick Hall, it's the return of the prospies. “Prospies” (derogatory)—fresh-faced, bright-eyed admitted prospective students, notable for the bright red lanyards dangling out of their pockets and “My Name Is!” stickers plastered on their shirts—inundate campus every spring, extending lines for food and crowding the quad to the inconvenience of current UChicago students rushing to class. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we view prospective students with contempt as they frolic around campus, marveling at the buildings and the gargoyles, completely unaware of what’s yet to come.
The Chicago Maroon

The Maroon Editorial Board Announces USG Endorsements

The Maroon Editorial Board endorses Good Vibeslations, Ariana Ukaonu, India Hill, and Julia Brestovitskiy. Each year, The Maroon invites candidates running for executive roles within Undergraduate Student Government (USG) to sit down for interviews with the Editorial Board. The outcomes of these interviews are rarely predictable; while last year’s interviews yielded ringing endorsements for the sole executive slate on the ballot, the Editorial Board’s outlook was considerably more tepid two years ago, when The Maroon declined to endorse any of Student Government’s four executive slates.
The Chicago Maroon

