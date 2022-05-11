ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

IDEAS, CTL and Libraries Partner to Present Teach Week Workshops

 2 days ago

The Instructional Design, Engagement, and Support (IDEAS) group and the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL), have partnered to partnered with The Libraries, to offer a week of workshops and other events to help faculty generate and implement new course design ideas during Teach Week. Image. “What Do Our...

Five HFA Students Featured in UMass Amherst's Senior Series

In celebration of the UMass Amherst Class of 2022, a handful of graduating seniors were given the opportunity to share their stories in their own words as part of the university's fourth annual Senior Series. These students—nominated by peers, faculty, and staff—are already making their mark on the world. Thirteen students were featured, including five seniors from the College of Humanities & Fine Arts.
AMHERST, MA
Architecture's Ray K. Mann awarded the College Outstanding Teaching Award

The College of Humanities and Fine Arts is proud to announce its 2022 College Outstanding Teaching Award recipient, Ray Kinoshita Mann, professor in the Department of Architecture. Mann is celebrated for exceptional teaching, mentoring, and curriculum development efforts, and her impact on students' lives. Mann has been teaching at UMass...
AMHERST, MA
Guggenheim Fellowship Workshop to Feature Faculty Panel of Past Recipients and Guest Speaker André Bernard

The Office of Faculty Development (OFD) invites faculty to the Guggenheim Fellowship Workshop, an online discussion designed to benefit those interested in applying for a Guggenheim Fellowship. Participants will gain advice from a panel of past recipients from UMass Amherst and Amherst College and special guest André Bernard Vice President and Secretary of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation.
AMHERST, MA
Institute of Diversity Sciences Awards Team Grants for Science and Engineering Research that Promotes Social Justice

The Institute of Diversity Sciences (IDS), led by Nilanjana Dasgupta, awarded three new grants to multidisciplinary teams of faculty and student researchers focused on promoting social justice in the science and engineering. From bilingual tutoring software to the safety of public drinking water, the winning teams are working to ensure that STEM research addresses some of society’s most pressing disparities. Here are the winning teams:
AMHERST, MA
In Memoriam: Ronald Hambleton

Professor Emeritus Ronald Hambleton, College of Education, died on April 28. He was 78. Hambleton is considered a pioneering figure in the field of educational measurement, having made influential contributions to item-response theory and other topics in the field. He founded the Research, Educational Measurement, and Psychometrics (REMP) Program at UMass Amherst, and served as the executive director of the Center for Educational Assessment. He was a distinguished university professor and held various leadership roles in the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME), the International Test Commission and Division 5 of American Psychological Association (APA). He was a member of the National Academy of Education and a fellow of APA and the American Educational Research Association (AERA).
AMHERST, MA
UMass Dining to Hold On-the-Spot Interview Event on May 16, 17

AMHERST, Mass. – Award-winning UMass Dining will hold an On-the-Spot Interview Event on Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blue Wall, Campus Center, One Campus Center Way, UMass Amherst. Offering both full- and part-time positions, UMass...
AMHERST, MA
UMass Commencement 2022

Due to multiple events on campus (the Graduate Ceremony from 9am -11:30am, events throughout campus from 1pm – 2:30pm, and the Undergraduate Ceremony from 4:30pm – 6:30pm) PVTA routes B43, R29, and B79 will re-route for the entire day, from 7:30am – approximately 8:00pm, to avoid traffic.
AMHERST, MA
Rosa Clemente Honored by UAlbany Alumni Association

Rosa Clemente, a current Ph.D. student in the W.E.B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass Amherst, is the 2022 recipient of the University at Albany Alumni Association’s Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award. She was formally honored at Alumni Association's Excellence Awards Gala, Saturday, April 30 at Wolferts Roost Country Club in Albany.
AMHERST, MA
COVID-19 Update from the UMass Public Health Promotion Center: May 12

In a weekly email to the campus community, co-directors of the Public Health Promotion Center (PHPC), Ann Becker and Jeffrey Hescock, announce the relocation of the PHPC pick-up location for tests and masks, as well as encourage graduates and visitors to wear masks at indoor commencement events. That email is...
AMHERST, MA
Christella Louist Awarded the 2022 Barbara B. Burn Memorial Scholarship by the IPO

Junior Christella Louist from Indonesia is the 2022 recipient of the International Programs Office’s (IPO) Dr. Barbara B. Burn Memorial Scholarship. As a junior finance major at the Isenberg School of Management, Louist was selected from a highly competitive applicant pool. Growing up in both Indonesia and Singapore, Louist has a profound appreciation for, and interest in, cultures and languages which has resulted in a curiosity in learning new things and exploring what the wide world has to offer.
AMHERST, MA
Vice Chancellor Brandi Hephner LaBanc Named a 2022-23 Fellow for the National Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc has been named a fellow for the 2022-23 academic year. Working with Neal Hitchens (professor of higher education, University of Mississippi), Hephner Labanc will undertake a research project entitled “Social Media: The Real Campus Free Speech Zone.” This collaborative research project and related publication and dissemination plan will identify the challenges and opportunities related to online speech of college students, specifically in relation to social media.
UMass Amherst Celebrating Students at Commencement Ceremonies on Friday

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will award more than 7,000 degrees at the Undergraduate and Graduate commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 13. Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern will be the featured speaker at the 152nd Undergraduate Commencement on May 13 at 4:30 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. McGovern will address an anticipated crowd of about 20,000 family members, friends and other guests as approximately 7,000 undergraduates receive their bachelor’s degrees at the Commonwealth’s flagship campus.
AMHERST, MA
Education
Expect Heavy Traffic and Delays Commencement Weekend

The public should expect heavy traffic, some road closures and delays getting to and from the University of Massachusetts Amherst due to student move-out and commencement activities through Saturday, May 14. Commonwealth Honors College will hold its Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, May 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at...
AMHERST, MA

