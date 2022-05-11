IDEAS, CTL and Libraries Partner to Present Teach Week Workshops

Professor Emeritus Ronald Hambleton, College of Education, died on April 28. He was 78. Hambleton is considered a pioneering figure in the field of educational measurement, having made influential contributions to item-response theory and other topics in the field. He founded the Research, Educational Measurement, and Psychometrics (REMP) Program at UMass Amherst, and served as the executive director of the Center for Educational Assessment. He was a distinguished university professor and held various leadership roles in the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME), the International Test Commission and Division 5 of American Psychological Association (APA). He was a member of the National Academy of Education and a fellow of APA and the American Educational Research Association (AERA).

