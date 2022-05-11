ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Imagination Station’s BASH event

By Mature Living
mlivingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcoming 200,000 visitors each year, Toledoans know Imagination Station as a place for education, laughter, and unique experiences. Since 2009, the Station allows imaginations to run wild in an educational enrichment center and learning utopia for all...

www.mlivingnews.com

614now.com

Columbus-area restaurant and live music venue closing for good

Central Ohio is losing a spot for food and live music. Yesterday evening, Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen posted a statement to its social media accounts that announced it plans to close before the end of the month. Its last day of operation will be May 21. Soulshine Tavern & Kitchen...
NEW ALBANY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pickle festival coming to Ohio

Pickle lovers in Ohio can rejoice because a pickle festival is coming. The ‘Just Dill With It-Pickle Festival’ will happen in Miamisburg, Ohio at Austin Landing Vendors include: Aime’s Gourmet Pickles Brad to Go Chuy’s Dewey’s El Meson Rolling Indulgence 1776 Grill McNasty’s Mr. Boro’s Tavern JA & Sweetummm’s Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine Lil’ […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
mlivingnews.com

All Aboard! Train Day coming May 14

After being absent from the calendar since 2019, National Train Day Toledo returns on Saturday, May 14 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza. This will be the first Toledo Train Day event in three years, as the event has been postponed the past two thanks to COVID. The 12th edition of the event in 2019 celebrated the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
TOLEDO, OH
MetroTimes

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

When it comes to local dining scenes, Downriver isn’t necessarily the first area that comes to mind. However, the group of cities just south of Detroit has quite an exclusive food scene that includes many family-owned restaurants that truly make you feel like one of their own. From waterfront...
DETROIT, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
fox2detroit.com

Inside the Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home on the market in Canton

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An architectural gem is going on the market in Canton and the nearly 3,000 square foot home that's connected to the legendary architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. The home was once owned by Dr. Harold Kominaris, who died in December at the age of 97. Now...
CANTON, MI
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally visits coworkers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer. This was Bob’s first time back at the station after his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.
CELEBRITIES
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

5. The Rail - Akron. This is a fantastic burger joint. They have some really creative burgers that you won't find anywhere else, like the Sunrise Burger, which is topped with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Of course, if you're not in the mood for a burger, there are also a ton of other offerings, including some unique sandwiches and salads. If your mouth water just by looking at photos of these burgers, imagine how great they taste! Some are served on a yum.
AKRON, OH
dakotanewsnow.com

Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A middle school student in Ohio was told to change her clothes after being accused of violating the school’s dress code. According to WTVG, Logan Gray, 12, was wearing a short-sleeved collared dress over white tights with brown leather boots. “My mom bought...
MAUMEE, OH
mlivingnews.com

Service, Therapy, and Emotional Support Dogs – Oh My!

If you have ever wondered what the difference is between service, therapy, and emotional support dogs are, look no further! We reached out to Elissa Weimer of Paw & Order Dog Training to understand the differences between the three, and who would benefit from having one. Read on to see if you would, too.
PETS
13abc.com

Toledo School for the Arts director resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo School for the Arts director announced his resignation after seven years of leadership, on Thursday. Doug Mead penned a letter announcing his sentiments regarding his resignation as well as his acceptance of a position at Terra State Community College in Fremont. “It has been...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

22 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions

LIMA — Donations have started to pour in to the Ohio SPCA/Humane Society shelter in Lima as word spreads that 22 German Shepherd dogs were rescued by the non-profit agency earlier this week from what were described as “deplorable” living conditions. Jason Asoro, who manages the Humane...
LIMA, OH

