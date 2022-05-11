John M. Mazurek

Leroy K. Claypool, 61, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 10, 1960 to the late Ralph and Mary (Hartle) Claypool. Leroy Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed as a painter for World Wide Industries and drove truck. Leroy enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, “Gun Smoke”, and spending time with his cats. He was the brother of Tim (Sarah) Claypool, Ralph (Harriet) Claypool, Mary Ruth Byers, Pauline (Sean) Lewinski, and Anna King. Leroy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Betty Mae Claypool. Family and friends received on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO