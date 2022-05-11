ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans agree to terms with former Baylor S Jalen Pitre

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans are chipping away at getting their 2022 NFL draft class under contract ahead of rookie minicamp.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have agreed to terms with former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre on a four-year contract worth $8.954 million.

Pitre’s contract includes a $3.692 signing bonus, base salaries of $705,000, $1.112 million, $1.519 million, and $1.926 million.

General manager Nick Caserio told reporters on April 29 that one of the reasons they liked Pitre was for his ability to defend in space and also make tackles.

“You have to be able to defend the run, but it’s a passing league, and you have to be able to defend space,” said Pitre. “How do you defend space? You have guys that are fast, that are instinctive, that can find the ball and can tackle.”

The Texans still have eight others players to sign from their 2022 draft class.

