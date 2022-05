The Tri-County Community Corrections Board met in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning for their Regular Board meeting. The meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Northwest Regional Corrections Center (NWRCC) Statistics Update from November 2021 to May. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported that Controlled Substances, DUIs, and Probation Violations were the most common arrests they had for the month of April, which is about average for this time of year. He then reported that he would be meeting with Social Services to be discussing the needs and staff needs for their Transition Program with them. He finished by reporting that the STS Program did recent cleanings of the highways, inside the Crookston Sports Center, and City Park.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO