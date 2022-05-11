ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Divvy Is Launching Permanent Electric Scooter Docking Stations

By Amanda Edelman
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkHM6_0faqKL3h00

Divvy stations are being refitted this summer to accommodate more than bikes and e-bikes Happening in Downtown Chicago this June, over 230+ Divvy stations will now hold scooters at their traditional bike stations. The Divvy scooters can only operate between 5:00 AM and midnight.

Plans are for over 1,000 scooters to become in service by the end of June. This is perfect for Chicago transportation as Divvy becomes endlessly popular in the summer heat. It’s easy, generally affordable (More on annual plans below!), and an eco-friendly option for anyone traveling throughout the city.

Divvy is owned by Lyft, the popular ride-share app. While a few stations already offer e-bikes, the expansion into electric scooters comes at a great time. Electric scooters are now available at stations such as the one at Thompson Center, at the corner of Randolph and LaSalle. This makes Chicago’s Divvy stations the first in the country to accommodate scooters within the same docking stations as their bikes and e-bikes.

The scooters are available for existing members and are included in the total of $5 per year when you sign up for a membership. Seems like a good deal to ride an electric scooter, bike or e-bike throughout the city streets. The Divvy For Everyone program actually includes unlimited 45-minute trips for one year. Plus, any current members will receive a $10 credit to use towards e-bike minutes. While each scooter will be $1 to unlock, full and part time college students in the area are eligible for a free annual membership!

As for parking, anyone using an electric scooter will be able to dock said scooter at a regular Divvy station Downtown using a cable that will allow them to walk the scooter to a public rack or another designed location.

The scooters will operate as far as Armitage Avenue to the north, Perishing Road to the south, and from Damen Avenue to the Lakefront. They will not be allowed on the Lakefront Trail, the Chicago Riverwalk, the 606 Trail, or the Navy Pier. Plans for a wider expansion and scooter docking stations are already in the works and is expected to be completed later this year. Luckily, or perhaps not, the electric scooters are only available to ride on the streets. Any scooter operating on the sidewalk is said to be fitted with sidewalk detection technology.

Divvy currently holds a two-year license, while three other companies, Lime , Spin , and Superpedestrian , also have the same license to operate a shared scooter program throughout Chicago, but only outside the downtown area. Part of their conditions states that at least 50% of scooters have to be deployed in “Equal Priority Areas” on the South and West sides of Chicago.

A pilot scooter program first launched back in 2018 to mixed reviews, leading to another program in 2020. Now, it’s time to see if scooters will stand the test of time.

Check out the full range of pricing options here .

[Featured photo from Divvy Bikes]

See also: You Can Now Get Around Chicago With Divvy’s New E-Bikes

Comments / 0

Related
Secret Chicago

The Willis Tower Will Light Up In The Color Factory’s New Chicago Color Palette Tonight

Have we mentioned how excited we are for Chicago’s Color Factory opening on June 17, 2022 ? The Color Factory just unveiled its official color palette and it’s so beautiful. Now, the famous Willis Tower is in on the hullabaloo as well. The antenna is lighting up later today in the chosen hues to celebrate the announcement. The Color Factory is working with Puerto-Rican born and Chicago-based artist Edra Soto to show off Chicago’s color palette in a new way.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
wgnradio.com

Invasive jumping worm invades Cook County

They make great fish bait but destroy the quality of topsoil. Long used in southern states as fish bait, these five- to seven-inch long worms wound up in the soil and have made their way north. Scott Schirmer, the plant regulatory official for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, says nearly all of Illinois has been invaded and nutrients and moisture are being gulped up by the worms. Wild, forested areas are most susceptible. Home gardens, where the soil is regularly worked and replenished, fare better. Schemer tells WGN’s Steve Alexander you can’t get rid of the worms, but they can be managed. He also cautions gardeners to make sure they know where soil they add to their yards comes from.
Secret Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Is Hosting A 20s Themed Penguin Party Tomorrow

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium are ready to party in their finest formal wear– their classic tuxedoes of course! The after-hours soiree is appropriately dubbed The Great Penguin Party . The Roaring 20s-themed party will take place this Friday, May 13. Doors open at 6:30 PM and end at 11 PM. That’s hours spent listening to live music, seeing incredible aquatic animals, and dressing up with your friends for an unforgettable night!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Electric Bikes#Vehicles
Secret Chicago

12 Spectacular Shops To Find Your Regency-Esque Attire For Chicago’s ‘Bridgerton’ Ball

The celebration of the season is here so be sure to seek out your nearest Modiste-like shop to pull together an exquisite Regency-inspired style for the evening’s ball. If you have been enticed to watch Netflix’s top-rated series Bridgerton , then you must be thrilled to learn that The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience has finally opened in Chicago. If you’ve already made haste and secured your invitation, then we are sure you are looking for a romantic dress, jewelry, and accessories to gain the Queen’s favor. Make haste, ensure that you’ve secured your invitation to Chicago’s breathtaking and transformative ‘Bridgerton’ experience.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Cars
Secret Chicago

Watch Movies On A Gorgeous Rooftop This Summer

Fulton Market just upped their movie-theater game with a brand new rooftop movie experience. The London-based Rooftop Cinema Clu b is coming to Chicago and is set to open this May. The Rooftop Cinema Club will premiere its first film on May 26 at the luxe Fulton Market location. Tickets will range from $18–$27 and are set to go on sale starting May 3rd.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Chicago Girls Who Walk Are Taking Over The City

A recent walking initiative has taken over Chicago. It’s the Chicago Girls Who Walk. If you happen to be around on the weekend, odds are you’ll see a pack of sportswear-clad humans out for a walk. But, it’s not just any free-spirited weekend stroll. It’s a coordinated meetup.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Colorful Matcha Café Has Opened In West Loop With A Dreamy Tropical Vibe

Matcha Cita is a colorful new café with stylish decor, soothing tropical house music, and an innovative matcha menu. Matcha Cita was one of many health pop-ups to come to Chicago in 2021. The matcha-focused café landed in Chicago’s north side Lincoln Park neighborhood early last year to temporarily offer Chicagoans an Instagram-worthy, superfood-sanctuary selling an array of drinks, breakfast items, and pastries all revolving around matcha.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Local Chicago Woman Is Raising Money For A ‘Dry Bar’

Bars are a social scene, a chance to connect with friends, and overall, a big part of Chicago nightlife. Drinking also plays into it. So, what happens when you’re sober?. Cristina Torres was dealing with just that dilemma when she decided to create a place herself. She is currently raising money to fund Bendición Dry Bar where customers will find an alcohol-free venue and more so, an open community center that disregards the notion of having to drink in order to have a fun time. The online fundraiser has a $15,000 goal and recently surpassed it with over $15,445 raised so far. Yet, there’s still more to do– meeting the goal doesn’t mean Torres can open her bar. She will most likely need even more funding and probably an investor.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day On Saturday

Book lovers, unite. It is officially Independent Bookstore Day this weekend, which means, it’s time to celebrate all the indie bookstores in the area! Take part in a Chicago-based event The Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl this year through Chi Loves Books and the #ChiLovesBooks challenge.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
231
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy