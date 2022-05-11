Divvy Is Launching Permanent Electric Scooter Docking Stations

Divvy stations are being refitted this summer to accommodate more than bikes and e-bikes Happening in Downtown Chicago this June, over 230+ Divvy stations will now hold scooters at their traditional bike stations. The Divvy scooters can only operate between 5:00 AM and midnight.

Plans are for over 1,000 scooters to become in service by the end of June. This is perfect for Chicago transportation as Divvy becomes endlessly popular in the summer heat. It’s easy, generally affordable (More on annual plans below!), and an eco-friendly option for anyone traveling throughout the city.

Divvy is owned by Lyft, the popular ride-share app. While a few stations already offer e-bikes, the expansion into electric scooters comes at a great time. Electric scooters are now available at stations such as the one at Thompson Center, at the corner of Randolph and LaSalle. This makes Chicago’s Divvy stations the first in the country to accommodate scooters within the same docking stations as their bikes and e-bikes.

The scooters are available for existing members and are included in the total of $5 per year when you sign up for a membership. Seems like a good deal to ride an electric scooter, bike or e-bike throughout the city streets. The Divvy For Everyone program actually includes unlimited 45-minute trips for one year. Plus, any current members will receive a $10 credit to use towards e-bike minutes. While each scooter will be $1 to unlock, full and part time college students in the area are eligible for a free annual membership!

As for parking, anyone using an electric scooter will be able to dock said scooter at a regular Divvy station Downtown using a cable that will allow them to walk the scooter to a public rack or another designed location.

The scooters will operate as far as Armitage Avenue to the north, Perishing Road to the south, and from Damen Avenue to the Lakefront. They will not be allowed on the Lakefront Trail, the Chicago Riverwalk, the 606 Trail, or the Navy Pier. Plans for a wider expansion and scooter docking stations are already in the works and is expected to be completed later this year. Luckily, or perhaps not, the electric scooters are only available to ride on the streets. Any scooter operating on the sidewalk is said to be fitted with sidewalk detection technology.

Divvy currently holds a two-year license, while three other companies, Lime , Spin , and Superpedestrian , also have the same license to operate a shared scooter program throughout Chicago, but only outside the downtown area. Part of their conditions states that at least 50% of scooters have to be deployed in “Equal Priority Areas” on the South and West sides of Chicago.

A pilot scooter program first launched back in 2018 to mixed reviews, leading to another program in 2020. Now, it’s time to see if scooters will stand the test of time.

Check out the full range of pricing options here .

[Featured photo from Divvy Bikes]