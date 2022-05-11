ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dreamy Coffee Bar Takes A Cocktail Approach To Coffee

By Amanda Edelman
Located in the lobby of the Duncan Apartment Complex sits an ultra-cool coffee shop. Imagine your favorite cafe. Now, imagine it elevated with a cool cocktail lounge menu. That’s Froth Cafe.

With a distinctive, playful, and bold menu, the swanky cafe stays ahead of the trends by offering elevated beverages for all to enjoy. There’s a full breakfast menu along with seasonal and traditional coffee and matcha to sip on.

‘Frothtails’ range from a delicious Dalgona Iced Latte, which gets its name after the popular Korean sugar candy. Though this latte doesn’t include any candy, it certainly tastes like it does with homemade Korean toffee crumbles. Froth’s Espresso Tonic is another incredible option– a double shot of espresso poured over tonic water with a sweet citrus garnish? What could be better? Their Floating Hibiscus Matcha and Golden Milk latte are two other standouts.

Don’t miss out on a pastries like their Japanese Cheesecake, or a breakfast dish like an Avocado Tartine. There’s a full wine and cocktail menu available– with a great Sangria option– along with additional grab and go beverages to peruse. There’s a full outdoor (dog friendly!) patio available that’s perfect for enjoying an iced matcha and a spot in the sun.

With hours operating from 8 AM- 2 PM Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Froth also has extended hours until 7 PM for the rest of the week. Head over to the West Loop location for a caffeine fix that’s out of this world cool.

Address; 1515 W Monroe Lobby, Chicago, Illinois 60607

[Featured image from @frothchicago]

ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

