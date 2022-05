(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Those were the words of Commissioner Tony Amadio at the May 11 work session, and the “this” that he referred to was the struggle to hire lifeguards for the Old Economy Pool in Baden. Parks & Recreation director Tony Caltury brought up the subject at the work session, which took place with just over two and a half weeks until Memorial Day weekend…the weekend that the pool usually opens its doors to the public.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO