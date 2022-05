SULPHUR — Winning an LHSAA title is a dream come true for most high school athletes. But to do it in your last game?. Lutcher’s Jordan Bailey got that storybook ending. Bailey came on to pitch with two Berwick runners on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. He needed just eight pitches to preserve a 5-4 Lutcher win over the top-seeded Panthers in the Class 3A title game at the LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament at McMurry Park.

LUTCHER, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO