Rogers County, OK

RSU Women’s Golf Completes First Day At NCAA National Championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers State women’s golf wrapped up the first day at the NCAA National Championships on Tuesday. After 18 holes at the Par 72, 6,004 yard Chattahoochee Golf Club, the Hillcats turned in a...

KFOR

Cowgirls Win Big 12 Tourney Opener

Oklahoma State got an unusual two-run scoring play in the fifth inning and beat Kansas 2-0 in the first round of the Big 12 Softball Tournament on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

2023 Sharpshooter Parker Friedrichsen Decommits from Oklahoma State

The Cowboys’ early jump on the 2023 class has been reset. Parker Friedrichsen, a sharpshooter from Bixby, decommitted from Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Friedrichsen, a four-star recruit, committed to OSU in mid-March. “I want to thank OSU for the opportunity to continue playing basketball at the next level,” Friedrichsen...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports
thefootballbrainiacs.com

Boom News | Transfer WR JJ Hester Commits to OU!

The Sooners picked up a commitment from Missouri wide receiver transfer JJ Hester (6’3 190) who hails from Tulsa (Booker T). Hester was a member of the Tigers 2020 class and he recorded 12 catches for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 2021 season. The addition of Hester...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Five reasons for pessimism heading into Oklahoma’s 2022 football season

Here are five reasons to be pessimistic about Oklahoma football as the 2022 season draws ever closer. If these are too much for your Sooner spirit to bear, restore your faith with five reasons for OU optimism. Missing pieces. Head coach, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, basically the entire pass rush...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond man celebrates after longshot horse wins Kentucky Derby

EDMOND, Okla. — An Edmond man celebrated after his longshot horse won the Kentucky Derby. For an Oklahoman in the oil industry, "striking it rich" is always the goal. Finding a new spot to drill may be much more likely than what happened to the owner of a local oil company.
EDMOND, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Be on the Lookout for Giant Gators in Oklahoma Lakes this Summer!

It's like something out of a B-Horror film, those old creature features from the late seventies and eighties. However, this is not a movie, it's real-life and you could come face to face with a nightmarish prehistoric beast lurking just below the surface of Oklahoma lakes. This monster is more than capable of eating you alive, or at the very least ripping you apart. That's right we're talking about the dreaded American alligator!
LAWTON, OK
Bon Appétit

Everything to Eat, Drink, and See in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This is our guide for how to spend the best possible day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city. Here, Bradley James Dry—special events chef and longtime Tulsan—shares his tips for where to eat and what to do if you happen to find yourself on Tulsa Time.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is Back for 2022 at the Castle of Muskogee!

It's back! The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is officially open. If you've never been, you're missing out. It will be open every weekend until Sunday, June 5th 2022 (06-05-22) so make plans now to visit this incredible festival. If you're into kings, queens, knights, and all things medieval you'll find it there. Plus it's only a short 3.5 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill in Muskogee, OK.
MUSKOGEE, OK
architecturaldigest.com

Tulsa Is in the Midst of a Massive Cultural Renaissance

Just one year ago, in the spring of 2021, a broad swath of the national media turned their attention to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as the city commemorated the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. That recognition of the city’s tragic past was a long time coming and merely the beginning of an ongoing path toward real and lasting reconciliation. Through initiatives like Black Tech Street and Build in Tulsa, the city is welcoming and fostering a new generation of Black entrepreneurs, hoping to recapture the spirit that birthed Black Wall Street over a century ago.
TULSA, OK
Golf
NCAA
Sports
Z94

How to Battle the Oklahoma Earwig Invasion and Win!

It's a battle for the ages and one that we can win if we all band together! So why is Oklahoma being invaded by this scary, alien-looking insect? You've probably seen them in the yard, flowerbeds, and even in your home. Earwig (Dermeptera) AKA Pincher Bug has invaded the Sooner...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma tribes increasingly reclaim out-of-state ancestral homelands

Tribes across the nation are increasingly buying back or being gifted back property in their ancestral homelands and using it either to build economic sustainability or to manage cultural preservation sites. Muscogee Nation citizen Galen Cloud said he was filled with sobering thoughts the last time he visited his tribe’s homeland. As he drove the 10 hours from Okmulgee to Oxford, Alabama, he…
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tropical Bird Spotted At Oxley Nature Center In Tulsa

A small bird is creating a big stir in Tulsa and that has birders flocking to Oxley Nature Center. The bird is called a "Limpkin" and the spectacle has attracted people all day to a trail at Oxley alongside Lake Sherry. They are all angling for a view of the bird which is way out of its normal range. Normally it's seen no further north than Florida.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma: Which month is the wettest?

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest data and which month is now known for being the wettest month of the year. New data that came in last year shows that the wettest month of the year is changing in Oklahoma City. June used to be the wettest month of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

