HAYS, Kan. – Julina Wall can hardly wait to tell the 2023 cohort of Schmidt Foundation Scholars how blessed they are. Wall, a Fort Hays State University student from Ingalls, was a member of the inaugural class of first-generation students who last year received a full-ride scholarship to FHSU. She worked on a hay farm prior to being awarded the full-ride scholarship to attend Fort Hays State. Growing up, finances were always tight, and she was convinced that working her way through a community college was her only option for earning a college degree.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO